Anambra Election: APGA faction suspends Soludo

Soludo was suspended from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the Chief Okeke-led faction, announced this while briefing journalists on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Abuja.

Chukwunyere said the decision to suspend Soludo was taken late Tuesday night at the meeting of the party, Punch reports

He added that the former CBN governor was suspended due to his activities said to be threatening the unity of the party.

He said, “The NWC also applauded the members of the party in Anambra State who thronged to the Ward offices across the 326 Wards in the state to elect the three-man Ward delegates who would elect the Governorship candidate of the Party on 1st July, 2021 in line with the provisions of the Party Constitution, INEC Guidelines and the Electoral Act.

“The Party is ready for the July 1 primary election and the winner will lead APGA to victory at the November 6th, 2021 Governorship election.”

Speaking on the Governorship primary election held in Awka on Wednesday, June 23, Chukwunyere, described “a sham and effort in futility maintaining that in due time, the courts will declare it as invalid, unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.”

“The National Executive Committee of our Party has just finished meeting and has ratified the Delegates list for onward submission to INEC in line with the INEC Guidelines”

Recall that in February, Soludo decaled his intention to run for the governor inAnambra state.