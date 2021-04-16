APC aspirants for Anambra election pay N22.5 million for forms, female aspirants pay half

In a statement released on Thursday, April 15, 2021, the party said the nomination form will cost aspirants N20 million, while the expression of interest form will cost N2.5 million.

The cost remains the same as what was paid by aspirants during the nationwide 2019 governorship elections, despite a campaign by pressure groups for a reduction so as to encourage a more inclusive political participation.

As a compromise, the party said female aspirants and physically-challenged aspirants are required to pay only 50% of the required sum to participate.

Expensive campaign costs has been noted as one of the most significant factors keeping Nigerian women locked out of the political landscape in Nigeria with little to non-existent visibility in elective offices.

The sale of forms, which started on Thursday, will end on June 8, according to the schedule of activities published by the APC.

Aspirants will then be screened by a panel to clear or reject them for the primary election scheduled for June 26.