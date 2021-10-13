Ahead of the November 6, governorship election in Anambra, the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke has dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Anambra Deputy Gov Okeke meets Buhari as he joins APC
President Buhari receives Okeke at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.
Okeke’s defection was confirmed on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, as he was received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.
APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma were present during the meeting, Punch reports.
Okeke's meeting with the President came one week after Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano visited Buhari over alleged plan by the Federal Government to declare a State of Emergency in Anambra to ensure that the November 6 governorship election in the state takes place.
Following his meeting with the President, Obiano said Buhari is opposed to emergency rule in the state.
He added that the President frowned at any form of intimidation ahead of the governorship election.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng