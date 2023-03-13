Analyst drums support for Wase as Speaker of 10th National Assembly

“An overwhelming majority of Nigerians have kept faith with the APC by handing the party, continuity in the Presidency and a comfortable majority in both Chambers of the National Assembly.

“The party’s triumph at the polls is well-earned, because the party’s achievements in office, especially in the provision of infrastructure and growth of local productivity, are unprecedented.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These achievements are the result of the progressive collaboration and support given the Executive branch by the leadership and members of the National Assembly who are majorly of the APC.

“With the party set to commence another journey of leading the country, it becomes imperative to call on the leadership of the APC to, as a matter of principle and honour, zone the position of the Speaker of the 10th House of Reps to the North Central, and kindly throw its weight behind Wase, the current Deputy Speaker to emerge the next Speaker,” he said.

According to him, supporting Wase for Speaker should be considered an exercise of recognition, and reward for loyalty and sacrifice.

He explained that since the 2015 general elections to date, a significant section of the North Central region had maintained an unalloyed support for the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharon said it would be just and noble, to appreciate support and loyalty, by ceding the office of the speaker to the zone, to maintain its hold in the region.

He said Wase should be rewarded for his loyalty, dedication and legislative dexterity and competence, in co-running the affairs of the 9th House, for the benefits of the party, the House and Nigeria as a whole.

Sharon said Wase had consistently shown that he is a perfect example of what loyalty and respect for the APC ought to be.

“He is always toeing the party’s line in all matters, and having demonstrated his panache for excellent congressional leadership by the way he adroitly deputised the Speaker of the current House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is therefore easy to fathom that he can resolutely lead the 10th House, to help the party achieve more wins for the Nigerian people,” Sharon said.

He said since his first election in 2007, Wase had remained in the APC family, having won on the platform of the defunct ACN, one of the main parties that merged, to form the APC in 2013.

Sharon said as a long-serving member of the House, Wase had sponsored several bills, targeted at improving healthcare services for Nigerians across the country.

He said the APC should not miss the opportunity of harnessing the bundle of talents in the faithful servant of progressive politics, to implement its legislative agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT