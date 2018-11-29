Pulse.ng logo
Amosun's preferred candidate, Akinlade, dumps APC

Akinlade's defection was announced during plenary at the House of Representative on Thursday.

Gov. Amosun, 2 others emerge as Ogun consensus candidates for Senate play

Governor Ibikunle Amosun's favourite candidate for the 2019 governorship in Ogun State, Abiodun Akinlade, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Allied People's Movement (APM).

The defection of Akinlade, who is a member of the House of Representatives, was announced at plenary on Thursday, November 29.

The lawmaker representing Egbado south and Ipokia federal constituency of Ogun defected along with three other lawmakers.

Akinlade lost the APC's governorship ticket to Dapo Abiodun despite efforts by Amosun to make him the party's flagbearer.

Other APC members in the House of Representative who moved to new parties are Salisu Koko (Kebbi) who joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Mohammed Ajanah (Kogi) who defected to the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Rabiu Kaugama (Jigawa) also dumped the PDP to join SDP on Thursday.

