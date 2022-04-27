Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has written the Senate, to declare his intention to join the 2023 Presidential race.
Amosun joins 2023 presidential race
Amosun currently represents Ogun Central Senatorial District in the Senate.
The letter was read on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, during the plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.
Detailsa later…
