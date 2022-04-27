RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Amosun joins 2023 presidential race

Amosun currently represents Ogun Central Senatorial District in the Senate.

Former Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun. (Punch)
Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has written the Senate, to declare his intention to join the 2023 Presidential race.

The letter was read on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, during the plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Detailsa later…

