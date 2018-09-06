Pulse.ng logo
Inter-party Advisory Committee

Peter Ameh emerges as IPAC chairman at a tension soaked election in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The National Chairman of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), Chief Peter Ameh play Peter Ameh emerges as IPAC chairman. (Vigil360)

The National Chairman, Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), Peter Ameh, has emerged as chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

IPAC, the umbrella body of registered political parties in Nigeria, on Wednesday in Abuja held an election which ushered in the new NEC that will stir the affairs of the committee for the next one year.

The tension soaked election saw delegates from the 91 political parties electing their choice of candidates among those who presented themselves for positions in the executive committee.

Ameh polled 51 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chekwas Okorie of the United Peoples Party (UPP), who got 28 votes, and Michael Ndu, who got a vote.

ALSO READ:

Other candidates elected by delegates at the election included: Geff Ojinika, deputy national chairman, 42 votes; Georgina Dakpokpo, national secretary, 42 votes; Eunice Atuejie, deputy national secretary, 49; and Okey Chikwendu, national treasurer, 46 votes; Olusegun Peters, national financial secretary, 48; Ikenga Ugochinyere, national publicity secretary, 45; Hamisu Santuraki, national organising secretary, 46; and Kenneth Udeze, national legal adviser, 49 votes.

Result of the election was announced by the IPAC, electoral committee chairman, Yunusa Tanko.

In his acceptance speech, Ameh pledged to unite the body and work with all members adding that the core values of IPAC would be brought to fore in the discharge of his duties.

The national chairman, Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP), Ademola Abidemi, described the election as victory for the nation’s democracy.

