Abdul-lateef made the announcement in an independence day message to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.

The former commissioner said his decision to resign was due to the rejection of his movement by some “close leaders” he respected in the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdul-Lateef, a one-time lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, on Tuesday launched Iyepe 2023, a movement to galvanise Lagosians to develop more interest in politics and curb voter apathy.

NAN recalls that his action led to the termination of his appointment as the Special Adviser on Religious Affairs to the Lagos Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa.

Many Lagosians had condemned the speaker’s action, describing it as “petty”.

AbdulLateef, however, thanked Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, whom he described as a great leader who fought tenaciously for democracy.

“When I joined politics, he was there for me and assisted me greatly to occupy very enviable positions in the government.

“He has developed so many other individuals in very many capacities. May Allah reward you abundantly,” he said.

Abdul-lateef also thanked Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Obasa, and other leaders of the party and the past governors he worked with.

He apologised to those he might have offended while switching support due to party loyalty.

The former commissioner also thanked other members of the party including his mentor, Mr Oladele Ajomale, and the state Chairman of the party, Tunde Balogun, praying that the Lord continues to be with him.

Abdul-lateef said the movement, IYEPE 2023, was launched because he believed the constitution allowed freedom of expression and the rights of all citizens to participate in bringing about the needed transformation in all sectors of the economy.

He said: “I am an indegene of Lagos state and an Awori by birth. I, therefore, have a duty to take positive steps including admonitions and practical reorientation of our people toward the ideal society we crave for.

“My desire is to win the pleasure of my Lord which no political position can replace and that is why I am not desperate.

“I will be totally fulfilled when I am able to make efforts to enlighten our people about good governance, welfarism, the growth and development of the youth.

“The care of the elderly, the growth of the private sector, the ideals of constitutional democracy and better lifestyles for the leaders and the led.

“This movement has been rejected by some close leaders I respect. I have, therefore, decided to leave the party in order not to create disunity within the party".

Abdul-lateef urged party leaders not to persecute his followers who had chosen to stay in APC.

The former commissioner said he left them all in the care of the Lord, adding that he was more concerned about paradise and not afraid of death.

He noted that he would continue to preach the word of God and invite all Nigerians regardless of their religions, colour and race to be determined to be different.