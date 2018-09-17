Ambode: "Who am I to speak after the Jagaban has spoken?"

news

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos made a light-hearted remark acknowledging the political prowess of APC godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is fondly referred to as ‘The Jagaban’ by admirers.

Tinubu and Ambode were guests at the launch of 'Africa, Rise and Shine'; a book written by Jim Ovia, businessman and founder of Zenith bank.

The event held on Monday, September 17, 2018.

A firm handshake

Tinubu and Ambode shook hands firmly after the Jagaban alighted the podium.

Both men also sat on the same table at the event attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

Ambode occupied the seat besides Osinbajo’s.

After Tinubu exited the stage, Ambode was introduced and asked to step to the podium.

"Who am I to speak after the Jagaban has spoken?", Ambode asked jocularly, to applause and laughter from the audience.

The governor laughed so hard as well, waited for the din from the audience to simmer before proceeding with the rest of his remarks.

Tinubu and Ambode are reportedly not the best of friends at the moment.