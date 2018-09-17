Pulse.ng logo
Ambode: "Who am I to speak after the Jagaban has spoken?"

Ambode "Who am I to speak after the Jagaban has spoken?" Lagos Gov asks

Ambode laughed so hard at an event Tinubu also attended, after he called Asiwaju 'The Jagaban'.

  • Published:
Ambode: "Who am I to speak after the Jagaban has spoken?" play

Ex-Oyo State governor, Alao Akala with Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and APC National leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

(Twitter)

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos made a light-hearted remark acknowledging the political prowess of APC godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is fondly referred to as ‘The Jagaban’ by admirers.

Tinubu and Ambode were guests at the launch of 'Africa, Rise and Shine'; a book written by Jim Ovia, businessman and founder of Zenith bank.

The event held on Monday, September 17, 2018.

A firm handshake

Tinubu and Ambode shook hands firmly after the Jagaban alighted the podium.

Both men also sat on the same table at the event attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

Ambode occupied the seat besides Osinbajo’s.

After Tinubu exited the stage, Ambode was introduced and asked to step to the podium.

"Who am I to speak after the Jagaban has spoken?", Ambode asked jocularly, to applause and laughter from the audience.

The governor laughed so hard as well, waited for the din from the audience to simmer before proceeding with the rest of his remarks.

Tinubu and Ambode are reportedly not the best of friends at the moment.

The Jagaban is backing former Commissioner, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, for the office of Governor of Lagos; with Ambode eyeing a second stint in office in 2019.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

