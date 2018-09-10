Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ambode buys nomination form to contest for 2nd term as Lagos governor

Ambode Lagos Governor buys N22.5m nomination form to contest for 2nd term

The governor's announcement puts to bed rumours that he was set to dump the party.

  • Published:
Ambode to contest for 2nd term as Lagos governor play Governor Akinwunmi Ambode (ThisDayLive)

Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has bought the nomination form of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) to seek re-election for a second term.

The governor took to his Twitter account (@AkinwunmiAmbode) on Monday, September 10, 2018, to make the announcement.

He posted, "I was at the National Headquarters of our party, the All Progressives' Congress, to collect the Nomination Forms to re-contest for the office of Governor of Lagos State. Once again, I count on your support."

 

The governor's announcement puts to bed rumours that he was set to dump the party after falling out with former governor and APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.

The APC's expression of interest form costs N2.5 million while the nomination form costs N20 million.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fayose Governor has dumped his presidential ambition and here's whybullet
2 Tinubu Osun has no money for Oyetola to steal - APC national leaderbullet
3 Saraki Senate President appoints Onoja as presidential campaign...bullet

Related Articles

Obasa Agege community buys nomination form for Lagos speaker
Femi Falana Human Rights activist advocates adequate funding of police
Ambode Here's why people are saying Lagos Gov is about to dump APC
Buhari President arrives China for summit
In Lagos PDP member commends Buhari, joins APC
Akpabio Senator joins Fashola, Kachikwu as Buhari’s delegation to China
Buhari President departs for China, holds bilateral talks with Jinping
Ambode Gov. says water transportation to ease growing transport needs in Lagos

Politics

Party Politics Zamfara Deputy Governor fumes as APC announces governorship candidate
Yari to run for Senate in 2019, says he's going back home
Yari Zamfara governor to run for Senate in 2019, says he's "going back home"
Fayemi too poor to engage in Ekiti vote-buying - Oshiomhole
Fayemi Ekiti Governor-elect too poor to engage in vote-buying - Oshiomhole
How Sen Enoh was fired with teargas during governorship declaration
John Enoh How senator was fired with teargas during his governorship declaration