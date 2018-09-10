news

Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has bought the nomination form of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) to seek re-election for a second term.

The governor took to his Twitter account (@AkinwunmiAmbode) on Monday, September 10, 2018, to make the announcement.

He posted, "I was at the National Headquarters of our party, the All Progressives' Congress, to collect the Nomination Forms to re-contest for the office of Governor of Lagos State. Once again, I count on your support."

The governor's announcement puts to bed rumours that he was set to dump the party after falling out with former governor and APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.