The governor's announcement puts to bed rumours that he was set to dump the party.
The governor took to his Twitter account (@AkinwunmiAmbode) on Monday, September 10, 2018, to make the announcement.
He posted, "I was at the National Headquarters of our party, the All Progressives' Congress, to collect the Nomination Forms to re-contest for the office of Governor of Lagos State. Once again, I count on your support."
The governor's announcement puts to bed rumours that he was set to dump the party after falling out with former governor and APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.
The APC's expression of interest form costs N2.5 million while the nomination form costs N20 million.