Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ambode’s fate hangs in the balance as party insists on primary

Ambode Lagos Governor’s fate hangs in the balance as party insists on primary

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that the decision put paid hopes that the party would clear the coast for Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode ‘s bid by asking his challengers to step down from the race.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tinubu rejects all pleas from Ambode’s wife in Osogbo play Ambode’s fate hangs in the balance as party insists on primary (ThisDay )

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC),the highest decision making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC)in Lagos met on Saturday night where it resolved the chapter must hold its primary to determine its governorship candidate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision put paid hopes that the party would clear the coast for Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode ‘s bid by asking his challengers to step down from the race.

NAN reports that a former Commissioner for Training and Establishment in the state, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu, allegedly backed by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is Ambode’s main challenger while a former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Dr Obafemi Hamzat is also in the race .

A chieftain who attended the 22-member GAC meeting held at Tinubu’s residence and pleaded anonymity told NAN that the party insisted that Ambode must go through the primary with others.

“We met and deliberated extensively on the governor”s second term bid and our forthcoming primary .

“And after the deliberations ,we resolved that the party should hold the primary to pick it’s candidate because that is just the right thing to do.

“We are a democratic party that believes so much in internal democracy ,so think we should allow everyone to sell themselves to members who will eventually determine their choices “,he saId.

The Chairman of the party in the state ,Alhaji Tunde Balogun told NAN that although he was present at the meeting ,he was not authorised to speak on the outcome.

“Yes,the GAC met today and made some decisions, but I will not speak on the outcome because I have not been asked to do so.

“Chief Abayomi Finnih would address the press on Monday on the outcome. He has been appointed and he will give you all the details”,he said.

Other chieftains who attended the meeting were Sen. Anthony Adefuye, Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi and former speaker Chief Adeyemi Ikuforiji

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun Election Here are the official results of governorship pollbullet
2 Osun Governorship Election APC's Gboyega Oyetola in slim, early leadbullet
3 Osun Governorship Election Situation report from polling booths in...bullet

Related Articles

Ambode Governor directs state public works to fix Lagos roads in 4 weeks
2019 Elections APC governors promise free, transparent primary
Politics These are the 5 most indebted states in Nigeria right now
Ambode Lagos Governor meets Buhari over rift with Tinubu on 2nd term ambition
Apapa Gridlock Task force to begin impounding deviant trucks Monday
2018 Aiteo Cup Enyimba, Plateau United clash as group stage pairing for the men and women’s competition announced
K1 De Ultimate Obesere calls Fuji legend a traitor for throwing shades at Ambode
Opinion Analyst says Ambode has been a good Governor of Lagos
2019 Elections Jimi Agbaje joins race to become next Lagos Governor

Politics

2019 Elections Lack of updated membership register, a challenge to direct primaries – Ndume
Tambuwal loses 252 aides quit to APC
Tambuwal PDP presidential aspirant assures delegates of accountability, equity and transparency
Atiku warns INEC not to tamper with Osun governorship election results
Osun Governorship Election Atiku warns INEC not to tamper with results
Senator Ita Enang
Ita Enang APC to use Akwa Ibom to launch party to South-south – Presidential aide
X
Advertisement