Ambode’s fate hangs in the balance as party insists on primary

news

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC),the highest decision making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC)in Lagos met on Saturday night where it resolved the chapter must hold its primary to determine its governorship candidate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision put paid hopes that the party would clear the coast for Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode ‘s bid by asking his challengers to step down from the race.

NAN reports that a former Commissioner for Training and Establishment in the state, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu, allegedly backed by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is Ambode’s main challenger while a former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Dr Obafemi Hamzat is also in the race .

A chieftain who attended the 22-member GAC meeting held at Tinubu’s residence and pleaded anonymity told NAN that the party insisted that Ambode must go through the primary with others.

“We met and deliberated extensively on the governor”s second term bid and our forthcoming primary .

“And after the deliberations ,we resolved that the party should hold the primary to pick it’s candidate because that is just the right thing to do.

“We are a democratic party that believes so much in internal democracy ,so think we should allow everyone to sell themselves to members who will eventually determine their choices “,he saId.

The Chairman of the party in the state ,Alhaji Tunde Balogun told NAN that although he was present at the meeting ,he was not authorised to speak on the outcome.

“Yes,the GAC met today and made some decisions, but I will not speak on the outcome because I have not been asked to do so.

“Chief Abayomi Finnih would address the press on Monday on the outcome. He has been appointed and he will give you all the details”,he said.

Other chieftains who attended the meeting were Sen. Anthony Adefuye, Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi and former speaker Chief Adeyemi Ikuforiji