Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and his wife, Dame Judith Amaechi, have revalidated their membership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers.

Amaechi and his wife revalidated their membership at unit 14, ward 8 in Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Monday.

Mr Kola Omotinugbon, Chairman of the state APC membership registration/revalidation committee, commended the leadership of APC for its maturity and peaceful disposition in carrying out the exercise.

He said while presenting APC membership slip to Amaechi, that he and his wife were revalidated as 0001 and 0002 in the unit.

"Amaechi, after filling the form, confirmed been revalidated as a registered member of APC in Rivers," he said.

Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee in Ikwerre LGA, Eze Frank Aribodor, described the exercise as a smooth and successful without hitches.

Aribodor said that the coast was very clear because of the party's victory at the Supreme Court and thanked God.

"You can see that the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi has just flagged off APC membership registration/revalidation exercise for intending members and members," he said.

Amaechi thanked officials of the APC in charge of the exercise for revalidating his membership.

The secretary of the state APC membership registration/revalidation committee, Mr Anthony Onu, also witnessed the event.