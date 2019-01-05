The minister of transportation and the Director-General, Buhari /Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi has said that the 2019 general election is between the rich and the poor.

Amaechi said that the goal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is to take power from the rich and hand over to the poor.

The minister made this known in Kwara state on Friday, January 4, 2018, while commissioning about 1,872 APC canvassers.

He said “We are gathered here today to peacefully take over power from the rich and hand over to the poor. That is what APC stands for.

“We join the poor to say we must take power from the rich. We join the poor to say enough is enough.

“The elite and the thieves have ganged-up against the APC. But they don’t have the power because they don’t have the number. The number is with the poor and the poor must rise to vote on that day.

“When the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, was handing over, he left $58bn, where is the money now? How much did state governments collect? How much did the Federal Government collect? What did they do with the money?”

Amaechi had earlier warned Nigerians against voting for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, saying that hunger will increase in Nigeria if he is allowed to come into power.