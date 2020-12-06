The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says he knew former President, Goodluck Jonathan would fail when fought him because he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 2013.

Amaechi said this on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Port Harcourt while receiving some politicians, who defected from the PDP to the APC in Rivers state.

He said Jonathan made him several offers to return to the PDP but he rejected the offers because he was not tribalistic.

Amaechi, who was the governor of Rivers State at the time added that he rejected Jonathan’s offers because he had opted to work for Muhammadu Buhari, the then presidential candidate of the APC.

He, however, said he would start praying over his concerns from next year.

He said, “Next year, we are starting prayer sessions. You know, when Goodluck (Jonathan) fought us, he was not fighting me, he was fighting God and I knew he would fail.

“Tell them, from next year prayer will start. I will come to Port Harcourt like I used to and I will say this will happen and it will happen.

“Let me tell you who I am. I do not drink, I have never tasted alcohol in my life. I don’t smoke; I am not tribalistic. Whether in Rivers State or in Nigeria, I am not tribalistic.

‘If I were tribalistic, President Goodluck Jonathan offered me an opportunity to remain in the PDP, he offered me all sorts of opportunities and I said that I have given my allegiance to Buhari because I am not tribalistic.”

Some of the politicians, who defected from PDP to APC in Rivers State include a former Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Dr John Bazia; Chief Alabo Michael West, Chima Obinna and Chief Salvation Ezengwogwo.