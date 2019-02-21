Senator Magnus Abe, who represents Rivers South-east in the upper legislative chamber, has told Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, former Rivers Governor and serving Minister in the President Buhari cabinet, that he doesn’t owe him loyalty.

Abe and Amaechi who were former allies and buddies, have now fallen apart.

The Rivers state chapter of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) won’t be fielding a governorship candidate on March 9 owing to a host of factors, chief of which stems from the fact that while Amaechi preferred Mr. Tonye Cole to fly the party’s flag, another faction of the party went for Abe.

The electoral umpire would stop APC from fielding a candidate in the oil rich state after the expiration of a deadline for submission of names.

The courts finally ruled in favour of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other contending parties—a move that has all but sealed incumbent Governor Nyesom Wike’s second term in office.

Amaechi in hospital

Responding to Amaechi’s taunt that he took ill after Mr. Dakuku Peterside emerged gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Rivers in 2015, Abe said it was Amaechi who collapsed in agony after he was overlooked for the presidential running mate role in 2014, as the APC set out its stall to battle the PDP at the center.

Amaechi's name was in the frame as then candidate Buhari shopped for a running ahead of the 2015 vote.

“He (Amaechi) will remember that when Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was announced as Vice Presidential candidate of the APC, he went into shock and a Doctor had to be brought in to treat him,” Abe was quoted as saying by TheCable.

“He was placed on a drip all night to stabilize him. That was why he assumed that I would have also required medication. We all react differently to shock”, Abe said.

Amaechi succeeded Dr. Peter Odili, who governed Rivers from 1999 to 2007.

Abe says while Odili brought Amaechi to political prominence, the same should not be said of him.

“Our political partnership started at the Rivers state house of assembly to which I sponsored myself but he (Amaechi) was sponsored by Dr. Peter Odili. So I do not owe him the kind of loyalty that he owes Dr. Odili. How well he has discharged that loyalty in the face of power is between him, Dr. Odili and God.”

Abe also swore that he never begged Amaechi for a job in his cabinet as Rivers Governor.

Abe served as Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG) in Amaechi’s cabinet.

Abe asked Amaechi not to be “so childish in his determination to stop him from contesting the governorship election".

He added that the minister has no right to stop him from aspiring to become Rivers' Governor.

The ogoni agreement

The senator added that after Amaechi reached an agreement to the effect that the Ogoni people would produce the next governor, he turned round to impede his aspiration.

“Nigerians are aware that Mr. Amaechi has been calling me names for the past two years and in keeping with my personal values and upbringing, I have refrained from joining issues with him in the public domain,” Abe said.

“However, it has become imperative that I set the records straight on the issues raised by the minister so that Nigerians will know the truth.

“Let me again place on record that it was the same Amaechi who called the entire leadership of the Ogoni Nation to several meetings to promise the Ogoni people the same governorship for the same reason.

“All spectrum of the Ogoni including the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, MOSOP, KAGOTE, the Church Leaders Council, the Academia are all aware of the Minister’s commitment.

“Let me repeat once again that I was elected Minority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly by members of the minority caucus of the house. I was appointed Commissioner of Information by Dr. Peter Odili.

"Dr. Odili himself called me after my appointment and told me in the presence of two witnesses (then deputy Governor and SSG) that my appointment was one he made by himself out of conviction that I would do well and he was not influenced by anyone in giving me that appointment.

“I am glad Dr. Peter Odili is alive and he is in a better position than myself to discuss Mr. Amaechi’s loyalty.

“Yes, the Minister as Governor appointed me as SSG and supported me to go to the senate. I thank him for the privilege, but I did not lobby for the job. I served with total commitment and discharged my responsibilities faithfully and to the best of my ability.

“Most importantly, none of this was done on the precondition that I would not attempt to be governor. I really must appeal to the minister to take it easy. All is too transient in life to harbour so much pettiness and hatred.”

A spokesperson for Amaechi wasn't immediately available for comments for this story.

Nigeria votes for governors across the nation’s 36 states on March 9.