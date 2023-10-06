Eze said this while reacting to a statement credited Tony Okocha, a factional leader of the party in the state.

While leading a delegation to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, Okocha recently alleged that Amaechi struck a deal with the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and directed them to cast their votes for him.

Reacting to the claim, Eze accused Okocha of playing politics of smear campaign.

In a statement on Friday, October 6, 2023, the APC chieftain described Eze’s claim as fictitious and a cocktail of lies schemed against Amaechi to “please their paymasters.”

Eze also commended Gandule for disappointing “Okocha and company” whom he described as “Wike’s conflict mercenaries.”

“Okocha and his team were disappointed when Abdullahi Ganduje cautioned them not to heat the polity and allow the leadership of the party at the central work out modalities to calm frayed nerves and resolve every issue affecting the party in the state before delving into constituting another party structure in the state,” he said.

He said Okocha was not a member of the APC before the 2023 general elections, adding that neither Nyesom Wike nor Okocha could remove Amaechi from the party.

It would be recalled that Amaechi was one of the 13 aspirants who contested the APC presidential ticket against Tinubu in June 2022.

