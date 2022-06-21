Amaechi and Akpabio not returning as Buhari nominates new ministers

Buhari’s request was contained in two letters read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Ogbonnaya Onu, and Emeka Nwajiuba who all resigned to pursue presidential bids have been dropped from the ministerial pack.

Godswill Akpabio, however, had clinched the APC ticket for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial district. The wake of this news had Nigerians questioning when and how the aspirant purchased both presidential ad senatorial nomination forms from the expensive APC.

The new nominees are:

Henry Ikechukwu (Abia)

Umana Okon Umana (Akwa Ibom)

Ekuma Joseph (Ebonyi)

Goodluck Nana Obia (Imo)

Umar Ibrahim Yakub (Kano)

Ademola Adewole Adegorioye (Ondo)

Odo Udi (Rivers)

Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, won the presidential ticket if the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ministers resigned in accordance with the provisions of section 84(12) of the electoral act.

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and justice minister; and Pauline Tallen, women affairs minister; who both had governorship and senatorial ambitions respectively, later withdrew their resignations.

Uche Ogah resigned as minister of state for mines and steel development to pursue Abia governorship.