ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Alpha-Beta ex-MD endorses Tinubu, after accusing him of fraud

Ima Elijah

Apara...accused Tinubu of owning the firm by proxy, resulting in his dismissal

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

With the 2023 general elections in view, Oladapo Apara, a former managing director of Alpha-Beta Consulting, has now endorsed his presidential bid the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, after years of battling each other in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

What he said: Apara, who described Tinubu as the “best man” to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in an article published on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in ThisDay Newspaper, said he chose Tinubu as the “most suitable” presidential candidate after a “dispassionate assessment” of all other presidential candidates.

Why this matters: Back in 2020, Apara, who was fired as managing director of Alpha Beta Consulting in 2018, accused Tinubu of owning the firm by proxy, resulting in his dismissal and withholding of his share profit for the time he worked for the firm.

Apara further charged the company and its owners with money laundering, tax evasion, forgery, and a variety of other corporate frauds.

In September 2022, after reportedly reaching an undisclosed out-of-court settlement with Tinubu, Apara withdrew the case from court.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu cannot hold a Tea Cup – APC Ex campaign director spills

Tinubu cannot hold a Tea Cup – APC Ex campaign director spills

Tinubu reveals why he really wants to become president

Tinubu reveals why he really wants to become president

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Tinubu speaks on getting betrayed by the North

Tinubu speaks on getting betrayed by the North

Alpha-Beta ex-MD endorses Tinubu, after accusing him of fraud

Alpha-Beta ex-MD endorses Tinubu, after accusing him of fraud

APC receives more defectors in Kano

APC receives more defectors in Kano

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Edo spends $150m on flood control, erosion management, says Obaseki

Edo spends $150m on flood control, erosion management, says Obaseki

Drug Trafficking: APC reacts to call to investigate Tinubu, says Atiku lacks character

Drug Trafficking: APC reacts to call to investigate Tinubu, says Atiku lacks character

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad.

JUST IN: Tinubu campaign director dumps APC weeks to elections

Oby-Ezekwesili

'Aproko' – Atiku fires Ezekwesili

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

Peter Obi.

Peter Obi fires back at Saraki