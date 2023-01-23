Alpha-Beta ex-MD endorses Tinubu, after accusing him of fraud

What he said: Apara, who described Tinubu as the “best man” to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in an article published on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in ThisDay Newspaper, said he chose Tinubu as the “most suitable” presidential candidate after a “dispassionate assessment” of all other presidential candidates.

Why this matters: Back in 2020, Apara, who was fired as managing director of Alpha Beta Consulting in 2018, accused Tinubu of owning the firm by proxy, resulting in his dismissal and withholding of his share profit for the time he worked for the firm.

Apara further charged the company and its owners with money laundering, tax evasion, forgery, and a variety of other corporate frauds.