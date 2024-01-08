Allow our son, Wike to discharge his official duties - Rivers leaders group urges
They added that it is better to always engage constructively than engaging in an embarrassing public show.
This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Convener, Chief Sunnie Chukumele, and Chairman, Board of Trustee of the NGO, Retired Gen. A. B Mamman (Rtd) respectively in Abuja on Sunday.
The group said, “We caution that Wike should be allowed to discharge his duties and mandate for the betterment of FCT and Nigeria.
“How can Abuja develop without an intentional and purposeful administration such as Wike is showing. Take a look at what he did in Rivers State as governor and know what he will turn Abuja into,” they said.
“We however wish to commend those other groups that showed solidarity with our son. At least, it shows that there are numerous others who appreciate the good works of Wike in the FCT”
