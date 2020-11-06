A viral 2-minute video clip of Mojisola Alli-Macaulay complaining bitterly about the conduct of Nigerian youths has put her seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly in jeopardy.

Like most of her colleagues during a plenary session late in October, the representative of Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1 was vocal about her disapproval of Nigerian youths.

The session was focused solely on the wave of looting and destruction that crippled Lagos in the days following the extra-judicial shooting of peaceful protesters who had been demonstrating for two weeks against police brutality.

An overwhelming majority of the lawmakers that spoke during the session were heavily-critical of the conduct of Nigerian youths, and expressed paranoia about their use of social media.

When she got passed the mic, Alli-Macaulay toed the same line as many of her colleagues, and suggested that Nigerian youths were out of line because of drug use.

"They (Nigerian youths) are high on drugs all the time, most of them. They go to social media to do all sorts of things," she said in a video that has been viewed nearly one million times on Twitter.

Her comments did not go down well with thousands of people on social media, and her conduct did not escape the attention of her constituents.

Two days after the video was posted online by Pulse, the Amuwo Odofin Stakeholders' Consultative Forum (AOSCF) announced that it would initiate the process to recall the lawmaker from the Lagos Assembly.

The statement was signed by Kingsley Nwanze, the group's convener, and Gbenga Akinbinu, its coordinator.

The recall is a constitutional instrument for constituents to sack an elected lawmaker before the end of their four-year term.

There have only been a handful of attempts to recall lawmakers, and no Nigerian lawmaker, on record, has ever been successfully recalled.

That history of failure is not something that intimidates Nwanze and others at AOSCF.

"A lot of people are saying it's not possible but we want to give it a good trial and we're very optimistic we'll be victorious at the end of the entire process," he tells Pulse during an interview this week.

Nwanze believes it's important that Nigerian politicians are made to pay for poor leadership

Nwanze says Alli-Macaulay's comments was a very embarrassing moment for a lot of her constituents, and it was a final straw for them because they had been feeling discontent with her representation before last month's comments.

AOSCF, a coalition of five major socio-political groups in Amuwo Odofin, submitted a notice of petition to recall to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, November 2.

The recall process is officially triggered when over 50% of registered voters in a lawmaker's constituency sign the petition to end their representation in the legislative house due to loss of confidence.

Alli-Macaulay won her seat in March 2019 with 7,407 votes, narrowly beating her closest challenger with just 278 more votes.

In the petition submitted to INEC on Monday, AOSCF listed eight reasons to sack Alli-Macaulay, one of them was the 'global embarrassment' her comments in the viral video brought to the constituency.

She was also accused of failing to have a constituency office since she was inaugurated; failing to sponsor a bill; neglecting the constituency's biting needs; and being too inaccessible to give an account of stewardship to her constituents.

Amid the outrage that trailed her comments, pictures emerged on social media purportedly suggesting that the lawmaker repackaged COVID-19 palliatives meant for the most vulnerable and gave them away as souvenirs for her birthday, celebrated earlier in October.

"I know the suffering that people went through during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If such food items were with her, why would she wait until her birthday before she brought them out? It's a sign of wickedness," Nwanze tells Pulse.

Nwanze says Alli-Macaulay's comments were only made possible because she's out of touch with the reality on ground in her constituency.

He notes that the fact the lawmaker has maintained a wall of silence over two weeks since the video first became public proves that she doesn't care about other people, especially the people she's representing.

She's held only two town hall meetings with constituents since last year, he says, and both of them were strictly mandated by the House of Assembly.

The second one, which took place the same day the video was published in late October, Nwanze says was closely regulated by the lawmaker's team to suppress dissent from her constituents.

"It was teleguided. She muzzled people from talking. Those that attended that meeting came out very unhappy.

"And they could not resist her because she moves around with military personnel," he says.

Alli-Macaulay has not addressed the controversy surrounding her comments after over two weeks [Instagram/@mamaamuwo]

Since the AOSCF's campaign to recall Alli-Macaulay enjoyed widespread endorsement on the same social media she vilified, Nwanze says many groups and individuals have reached out to help the process along.

Since Monday, almost 40 field officers have taken part in a door-to-door campaign urging residents to sign a recall register that AOSCF hopes can be submitted to INEC as soon as the required number is collated.

Nwanze says convincing constituents to sign the petition is not hard because Alli-Macaulay has not made any impact to win any sympathies.

INEC is expected to do a verification exercise after the submission of the signatures, with petition signatories expected to visit their polling units on a set date to confirm their signatures.

The verification stage is the furthest a recall process has been known to go in the country with the 2017 attempt to recall Dino Melaye, a Kogi senator at the time, failing because only just over 5% of signatories could verify their signatories.

To avoid a similar pitfall, Nwanze says field officers are making sure to first approach active constituents, especially those who participated in the election that sent Alli-Macaulay to the House of Assembly, and who would take the process seriously enough for it to succeed.

The officers are canvassing for signatures in all four wards of the constituency, asking signatories to include their voter's card number on the register to prove that they're legit.

"It's another kind of election, and it also requires its own kind of logistics and resources," he says.

And he's right, because the verification exercise has all the trappings of an election, only without the glitz and the attention that actual elections have, something many believe to be a disadvantage.

If the verification is successful, INEC would proceed to conduct a referendum involving all the registered voters in the constituency who will be required to vote 'Yes' or 'No' on recalling the lawmaker.

Despite being a resident for years, and owning an integrative communication company in Amuwo Odofin, Nwanze says he's been accused of being an outsider, as an Igbo man, trying to destabilise the politics of the constituency.

He is a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the same party as Alli-Macaulay, and he's keen to remind people that the recall campaign is not a political witchhunt.

He insists AOSCF is only fulfilling a civic duty to help cleanse the country of irresponsible leadership.

He also believes fringe accusations that the recall is being done to bully Alli-Macaulay because she's a woman are unfounded.

"It has nothing to do with woman or man. We're talking about leadership.

"So because she's a woman, she's not supposed to represent us well?"

Sensitisation material being shared with constituents for the campaign to recall Alli-Macaulay from the Lagos State House of Assembly [AOSCF]

Nwanze says AOSCF is meticulous with the recall process, and it would be an error on Alli-Macaulay's part to think it is a joke that would play out without any major consequences for her future in the House of Assembly.

He believes the process is already past a point of no return, and that any olive branches extended by Alli-Macaulay would not put a stop to it.

He says, "Ordinarily, we wouldn't have gotten to this stage if she was an accessible person.

"A right-thinking person, with the kind of backlash that the speech generated, would have tendered an apology."

A recall is successful when a simple majority of voters in a referendum vote that the lawmaker be sacked, and Nwanze is confident that will be Alli-Macaulay's fate.

As of Thursday, November 6, nearly 4,000 signatures, about half of the target, have been collected from constituents, with more set to be collected in the following days.

"People are just waiting to celebrate the defeat of bad leadership," he says.

Alli-Macaulay has ignored numerous messages from Pulse this week requesting her comments on the viral video, and the recall process initiated against her.