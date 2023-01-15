All set for Obi's Chatham House presentation - Labour Party

Recall Pulse had earlier reported that Obi and his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, have been lined up to address the Royal Institute of International Affairs this week.

This comes a month after the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, made a presentation and fielded questions from the audience at the Chatham House as part of the build-up to the February 25, presidential election.

Confirming Obi's readiness for the event, the Labour Party in a statement by its Presidential Campaign Council spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, on Saturday said the candidate will speak on the topic, ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: A vision for policy change and institutional reforms.'

The statement partly read: “The LP’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi is to honour a long standing invitation to speak at Chatham House, a global policy institution that celebrated it’s centennial in 2021.

“Obi would use the opportunity to speak to the global audience about his run for the Nigerian presidency, his motivation and determination to engineer a new Nigeria through purposeful leadership, good governance to address the huge challenges facing Nigeria, especially insecurity and economic decline.

“The LP’s presidential candidate is expected to showcase his well tailored out blueprint on how to move our great country from a consumptive nation to a productive State.

“Before now, Obi has appeared in virtually all town hall meetings outlining his programmes on how to make Nigeria a better place for all Nigerians. He has promised that ‘japa’ will come to an end because nobody will want to leave Nigeria if he’s voted president of Nigeria.

“Without mincing words, he has also said fuel subsidy is an organised crime which he will yank off immediately he assumes office and turn the wide land space of the north into a massive farmland in Nigeria.