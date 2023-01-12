ADVERTISEMENT
All factions in Lagos Labour Party now united – Deputy Gov candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ms Islamiyat Oyefusi, Labour Party (LP) Deputy Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, says there are no more factions in the party because they have come together and now have one executive.

She said the issue of different factions came to be because of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), which were part of the LP.

Oyefusi, however, said with the announcement of the new state chairman of the party, Mrs Dayo Ekong on Tuesday, the different groups were brought together as one executive.

“All the factions have now been united.

“TUC, NLC are now part of the Labour Party executive in Lagos state.

“That thread is going to run all the way down to the wards and eliminate people saying I’m this faction or that faction.

“It’s going to be rectified and by the end of next week, it’s going to be done,” she said.

Reacting to alleged moles in the party, Oyefusi, who was also the 2019 Lagos East Senatorial candidate for PDP, said the problem arose when people move from one party to another repeatedly, particularly before an election.

She said when such moves were made, some members might think the new ones were moles from where they came from.

She noted that the influence of the LP’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, had opened up the party for a lot of people to join.

“A lot of people have joined, a lot of people will join and people who have been in the party may have some issues, thinking they’ve come to displace them,” she said.

NAN reports that Oyefusi visited different wards in the community, including Festac I, II and III while members from wards within Amuwo and Mile Two joined the campaign.

