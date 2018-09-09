Pulse.ng logo
Aliero declares to re-contest for 3rd time in Senate

Alhaji Adamu Aliero, a former governor and senator representing Kebbi Central constituency

Alhaji Adamu Aliero, a former governor and senator representing Kebbi Central constituency, on Sunday declared his intention to represent his constituency for the third time in the Senate.

Aliero, a two-term governor of the state, submitted his nomination form to seek re-election at the State APC Secretariat in Birnin Kebbi in company with hundreds of his supporters.

On the occasion, the former FCT minister pledged to continue to provide dividends of democracy to his constituents, the state and Nigeria.

“I thank you for the confidence reposed in me, I promise to offer selfless service to humanity, ” he said.

He urged the people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governor in the 2019 elections.

At the APC Secretariat, two other aspirants Abu Najakku and Shehu Koko also submitted their forms respectively for Birnin Kebbi / Kalgo and Koko Besse / Maiyama federal constituencies.

