Alex Otti thanks Tinubu for non-interference with Supreme Court judgments

Otti made the commendation on Friday while reacting to the apex court’s verdict that affirmed his election as governor in the March 18, 2023, General Elections.

He spoke in an interaction with newsmen in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

He thanked Tinubu for remaining firm in his resolve to ensure that the judiciary remains independent.

According to the governor, this gesture has made the judicial process produce positive results in the country.

“If he did not do that, some of the judgments and verdicts given today might have been different.

“That is why today the NNPP governor in Kano State was returned, though he lost at the lower tribunal and Appeal Court.

“I want to encourage the president to continue in that light.

“I believe that his non-intervention in the judicial process has produced positive results in the country today.

“A few places where people were getting ready to burn down places today, they have shelved their plots because the rule of law prevailed,’’ Otti said.

He also commended the judiciary for remaining firm and not allowing the people’s will to be truncated by desperate politicians.

He said that the development had indeed reaffirmed that “the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man”.

The governor thanked the governorship candidates in Abia, especially those who did not go to court, for being supportive as well as the men of God, who kept praying for him and Abia Government.

“I want to invite everyone, including my opponents who were in court with me, to say now that the battle is over, you have no choice but to sheath your sword.

“I invite you to come with every good idea you have, let us sit down and discuss because the most important thing is Abia.

“Anybody that has anything to contribute to the positive development of the state is welcomed, irrespective of their political, ethnic and religious leanings, we are one and the same people.

“From now on, division cannot be allowed in Abia. We are all in one boat.

“Anybody who wants the good of our state should join us in this boat and the boat is large enough to accept and receive everyone,” Otti said.

He thanked God for the victory and the people of Abia for supporting him in his effort to rescue Abia from maladministration.

He congratulated all the governors who also won their cases in court and appreciated other Nigerians who, he said, admired his style of leadership.

Otti further said that the Supreme Court verdict had renewed his resolve to deliver the dividend of democracy to the citizens and restore the dignity of the people of Abia.