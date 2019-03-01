Before the move, Alao-Akala was the one leading a charge to prevent the APC from maintaining its grip in the state.

According to The Nations News, he is expected to address his supporters today on why he left former clique, the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Following a fiercely contested presidential election on February 23, 2019, the electorates will be looking to vote in state representatives and Adebayo Alao-Akala is one of them hoping to be a governor once again.

He will be contesting under ADP after defecting to the party from the APC in October 2018. The primaries conducted by the latter last year had denied him an opportunity to contest for the guber role under the platform.