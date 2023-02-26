ADVERTISEMENT
Alaafin’s son Akeem wins Oyo Federal Constituency seat for 3rd time

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rep. Akeem Adeyemi, one of the sons of the late immediate past Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has won the Atiba/ Afijio/Oyo East/Oyo West Federal Constituency seat for the third time.

Adeyemi had earlier won the federal constituency seat in 2015 and 2019.

The result was declared at the collation centre for the federal constituency situated within the premises of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Oyo East Local Government area in Akunlemu area of Oyo.

Adeyemi scored a total of 34, 822 to defeat all other candidates who participated in the election.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mudashiru Akinlabi, scored 31,671, while Oyedemi Oyeleru of Accord scored a total of 13, 544.

Yesufu Ademola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) scored 77 votes and Ogunniyi Olaoluwa of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored a total of 1,951 votes.

Also, INEC on Sunday declared the candidate of APC, Aderemi Oseni, the winner of Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency, in the Saturday’s National Assembly election.

Prof. Dayo Akinola, the INEC Returning Officer, announcing the results, said Oseni scored the highest votes of 26, 285 to defeat his closest rival, the incumbent, Rep. Oluyemi Taiwo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 10,988 votes.

