Akwa Ibom: Onofiok Luke finally surrenders to PDP candidate, Umo Eno

Why Onofiok Luke surrendered to Eno Umo: Luke took the decision after a reconciliation meeting with Pastor Eno at the instance of the supreme council ruler and paramount ruler of Nsit Ubium, Oku Ibom Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, which was held in the paramount ruler’s palace on Tuesday, August 02, 2022.

Luke, who is the member representing Etinan Federal Constituency, noted that the meeting was symbolic because it was instituted by his fathers and as a child from a humble home, he couldn’t disobey the monarchs.

What Onofiok Luke said: “It would have been very difficult for me to be convinced if this meeting had been at the instance of any other set of people.

“I never harboured any intention to betray my party PDP because everything I have achieved has been made possible by the PDP.”

Eno Umo's response: Responding, the PDP guber candidate, Eno commended Luke for collapsing his support base to him, describing him as a humble and honest man who has the interest and development of the State at heart.

What a Monarch said: On his part, the Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium where both men hail from and the initiator of the peace meeting, said as a father to all, he was bent on ensuring that politics does not divide his children.

He advised the PDP candidate, Pastor Umo Eno to carry his brother and others along, as more hands make the job a lot easier.

“It is like a farm, with more hands, the weeding is easier,” the revered royal father said.

Who and who showed up?: Pastor Umo Eno was accompanied by his running mate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, as well as other stakeholders to the meeting.