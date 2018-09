news

Months after decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Godswill Akpabio, has taken the campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari reelection to Akwa Ibom state.

In a Facebook post by his media aide, Anietie Ekong on Friday, September 28, 2018, Akpabio was seen campaigning for Buhari with the President’s official portrait.

The lawmaker urged members to vote massively President Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

Akpabio recently said the APC would take over Akwa-Ibom in 2019 like Adolf Hitler.

