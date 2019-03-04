Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and serving Senator, Godswill Akpabio, says he is the reason why the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lost the presidential election to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on February 23, 2019.

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC polled 15,191,847 votes to beat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who polled 11,262,978 votes.

Buhari defeated his closest challenger with a vote margin of 3,928,869.

Akpabio, who dumped the PDP for the APC in August of 2018, says the PDP lost the presidential election the day he exited their fold.

The battle to return to the senate

“My former party lost from the day I stepped out of it”, Akpabio told Seun Okinbaloye of ChannelsTV.

He added that his defection and the crowd that left with him, left the PDP threadbare and in dire straits.

“I believe strongly that the president needed to be re-elected,” Akpabio said.

Akpabio lost the Akwa Ibom Northwest senatorial election to Chris Ekpenyong of the PDP.

The senator has told everyone who cares to listen that the vote was rigged; and reiterated that stance in his interview with ChannelsTV.

“Those responsible, whether the REC in Akwa-Ibom state or those he (Gov Emmanuel) instructed know the reality. My plea now is that they should announce my result,” he said.

“The reality is that I am asking for justice. I am saying that INEC should be bold enough to do the right thing.

“I am disappointed that a state with so much followership as far as the party is concerned, the state that loves President Buhari so much, was not allowed as a result of a conspiracy to bring out the votes", he said.

Akpabio fell out with his godson and handpicked successor, Governor Udom Emmanuel, just months after he left Akwa Ibom government house.

He also resigned his position as minority leader in the senate, moments after he defected to the governing APC.