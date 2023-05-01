Akpabio meets Buhari to discuss senate presidency ambition

The meeting, which reportedly took place on Sunday evening, April 30, 2023, was held to discuss Akpabio’s ambition to become the next Senate President.

According to emerging reports, Akpabio presented his certificate of return to the President during the meeting. It has been rumoured that he is the anointed candidate of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been under pressure to zone the Senate Presidency to the Southern part of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT