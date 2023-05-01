The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Akpabio meets Buhari to discuss senate presidency ambition

Ima Elijah

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been under pressure to zone the Senate Presidency to the Southern part of the country.

Akpabio in meeting with President Buhari [Unknown]
Akpabio in meeting with President Buhari [Unknown]

Recommended articles

The meeting, which reportedly took place on Sunday evening, April 30, 2023, was held to discuss Akpabio’s ambition to become the next Senate President.

According to emerging reports, Akpabio presented his certificate of return to the President during the meeting. It has been rumoured that he is the anointed candidate of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been under pressure to zone the Senate Presidency to the Southern part of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some North West stakeholders are pushing for the position to remain in the North West due to the votes the party received from the zone in the presidential election.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ganduje opposes Kwankwaso on new emirates in Kano state

Ganduje opposes Kwankwaso on new emirates in Kano state

Egypt finally opens borders to Nigerians after Buhari’s intervention

Egypt finally opens borders to Nigerians after Buhari’s intervention

Akpabio meets Buhari to discuss senate presidency ambition

Akpabio meets Buhari to discuss senate presidency ambition

Workers’ Day: Bi-Courtney lauds Nigerian workers’ ingenuity

Workers’ Day: Bi-Courtney lauds Nigerian workers’ ingenuity

9th Assembly has performed creditably well - Lawan

9th Assembly has performed creditably well - Lawan

I will always fight for you - Tinubu assures Nigerian workers

"I will always fight for you" - Tinubu assures Nigerian workers

Buhari govt. trained 25,000 Community Policing Officers — Adesina

Buhari govt. trained 25,000 Community Policing Officers — Adesina

JAMB reschedules 2023 UTME for outstanding candidates for May 6

JAMB reschedules 2023 UTME for outstanding candidates for May 6

Moghalu explains why Nigerians must support fuel subsidy removal

Moghalu explains why Nigerians must support fuel subsidy removal

Pulse Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu (TheCable)

Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

Mathew C Eze

NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. (Punch)

Adeleke recalls how Adeboye prophesied his emergence as Osun governor in 2018