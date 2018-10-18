Akpabio has advised Senate President Bukola Saraki to resign or be impeached.
The APC Senators had agreed to drop the earlier planned impeachment move against Saraki at an executive session on Wednesday.
But after a brawl after Saraki failed to recognise Akpabio at plenary on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, the Akwa-Ibom state senator revealed that a “new leadership” would soon be formed soon.
Akpabio, a former minority leader, advised Saraki to borrow a leaf from him and resign his position as Senate President following his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“It’s a tradition all over the world that when you defected to another party even as a Senate President like Saraki did, to resign from the office of the Senate President,” Akpabio claimed.
“APC is still the majority party and they need to form a new leadership. The Senate President should honourably resign just like I did,” he insisted.
Akpabio said he was fulfilled being a member of the APC while blaming the PDP “for doing nothing in the South-South in the last 16 years”.