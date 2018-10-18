Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Akpabio hints at plot to impeach Saraki

Akpabio hints at plot to impeach Saraki

Akpabio has advised Senate President Bukola Saraki to resign or be impeached.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senators fight over Akpabio's seat. play Akpabio hints on Saraki's impeachment. (Facebook)

Lawmakers on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki in a few days, Senator Godswill Akpabio has revealed.

The APC Senators had agreed to drop the earlier planned impeachment move against Saraki at an executive session on Wednesday.

But after a brawl after Saraki failed to recognise Akpabio at plenary on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, the Akwa-Ibom state senator revealed that a “new leadership” would soon be formed soon.

Akpabio hints at Saraki's impeachment. play

Akpabio hints at Saraki's impeachment.

 

Akpabio, a former minority leader, advised Saraki to borrow a leaf from him and resign his position as Senate President following his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

ALSO READ: Senator Akpabio storms rally with Buhari’s official portrait

“It’s a tradition all over the world that when you defected to another party even as a Senate President like Saraki did, to resign from the office of the Senate President,” Akpabio claimed.

“APC is still the majority party and they need to form a new leadership. The Senate President should honourably resign just like I did,” he insisted.

Akpabio said he was fulfilled being a member of the APC while blaming the PDP “for doing nothing in the South-South in the last 16 years”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 "Atiku is coming back to create a paradise for thieves" - Soworebullet
2 "Obasanjo is dishonest, unpatriotic," "Buhari is a useless man" - Soworebullet
3 Obasanjo joins Buhari's campaign team in Abujabullet

Related Articles

Atiku picks Peter Obi as running mate for 2019 presidential election
2019 Elections: Win your constituencies, Secondus tasks PDP’s BoT
Oshiomhole Cross River APC members wants party national chairman sacked
Oshiomhole APC presidential aspirants call for national chairman’s resignation
National Assembly Saraki swears in 2 new lawmakers into Senate
Senate APC Senators abandon Oshiomhole, reconcile with Saraki behind closed doors
Saraki Senate President says Oshiomhole has turned APC into a confused, disorganised party
2019 Presidential Election Buhari has never run a successful business - Atiku
Pulse Opinion Will Saraki still be impeached or have APC lawmakers been bought?

Politics

ADC moves to make Nyako BOT Chairman
Has Ambode gone to sleep since he lost APC primary election?
Pulse Opinion Has Governor Ambode gone to sleep since he lost the APC primary election?
Lagos APC officially receives ex-PDP bigwig, other defectors
APC inaugurates 3-man panel to investigate allegations against `suspended’ Vice Chairman
Osita Chidoka
No opposition to Obi’s VP nomination — Chidoka
X
Advertisement