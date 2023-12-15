ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Akpabio did not collapse, aide debunks hospitalisation rumours

Ima Elijah

According to Eyiboh, Senator Akpabio spoke for over 30 minutes, elaborating on his trajectory in a manner unprecedented.

Godswill Akpabio, Senate President
Godswill Akpabio, Senate President

Recommended articles

The rumours began swirling after the conclusion of a colloquium held in honor of Senator Akpabio's 61st birthday in Abuja on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Notable figures, including President Bola Tinubu and Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, were present at the event.

Eyiboh, in a statement released on Friday, December 15, expressed dismay at what he referred to as the celebration of a "fictional" incident.

“It was especially disconcerting that the conjectures on the wellbeing of the Senate President came after he was celebrated by the crème-de-la-crème of the nation’s leadership across all sectors at the Colloquium that was focused on defining a legislative agenda for national development,” Eyiboh stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Eyiboh, Senator Akpabio spoke for over 30 minutes, elaborating on his trajectory in a manner unprecedented.

Eyiboh clarified that as the program concluded and President Bola Tinubu departed the Transcorp Hotel venue, Senator Akpabio, while expressing fatigue to those around him, did not collapse or experience a fainting spell.

"Some more adventurous purveyors of untruth in their thrilling escapade of fiction even claimed that he is presently hospitalized and in a critical condition in the National Hospital, Abuja," Eyiboh remarked, dismissing such assertions as "wholly untrue."

Eyiboh firmly declared, "Besides saying he was exhausted in the hearing of those around him, he was certainly not rushed in a stretcher to the National Hospital or indisposed."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu receives AFCON trophy ahead of tournament in Cote d’Ivoire 2024

Sanwo-Olu receives AFCON trophy ahead of tournament in Cote d’Ivoire 2024

FG, UNICEF empowers 16,000 girls with digital skills, entrepreneurship in Katsina

FG, UNICEF empowers 16,000 girls with digital skills, entrepreneurship in Katsina

Former Anambra governor, Ezeife dies at 85, Igbo-Ukwu community mourns

Former Anambra governor, Ezeife dies at 85, Igbo-Ukwu community mourns

Akpabio did not collapse, aide debunks hospitalisation rumours

Akpabio did not collapse, aide debunks hospitalisation rumours

Oluremi Tinubu urges governors’ wives to complement President Tinubu’s agenda

Oluremi Tinubu urges governors’ wives to complement President Tinubu’s agenda

ECOWAS suspends Niger following December 10 summit decision

ECOWAS suspends Niger following December 10 summit decision

You're not qualified to act as Petroleum Minister, Falana tells Tinubu

You're not qualified to act as Petroleum Minister, Falana tells Tinubu

Former Governor of Anambra Ezeife passes away

Former Governor of Anambra Ezeife passes away

More commissioners resign in Rivers as conflict between Wike, Fubara worsens

More commissioners resign in Rivers as conflict between Wike, Fubara worsens

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Benue House of Assembly commends Governor Alia amid APC crisis

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan (Vanguard)

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers

Amaewhule, reportedly aligned with ex-governor Nyesom Wike, clashed with Ehie, who is known to be in the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara. [BNN]

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]

Senate confirms nomination of 19 commissioners for National Population Commission