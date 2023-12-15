Akpabio did not collapse, aide debunks hospitalisation rumours

The rumours began swirling after the conclusion of a colloquium held in honor of Senator Akpabio's 61st birthday in Abuja on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Notable figures, including President Bola Tinubu and Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, were present at the event.

Eyiboh, in a statement released on Friday, December 15, expressed dismay at what he referred to as the celebration of a "fictional" incident.

“It was especially disconcerting that the conjectures on the wellbeing of the Senate President came after he was celebrated by the crème-de-la-crème of the nation’s leadership across all sectors at the Colloquium that was focused on defining a legislative agenda for national development,” Eyiboh stated.

According to Eyiboh, Senator Akpabio spoke for over 30 minutes, elaborating on his trajectory in a manner unprecedented.

Eyiboh clarified that as the program concluded and President Bola Tinubu departed the Transcorp Hotel venue, Senator Akpabio, while expressing fatigue to those around him, did not collapse or experience a fainting spell.

"Some more adventurous purveyors of untruth in their thrilling escapade of fiction even claimed that he is presently hospitalized and in a critical condition in the National Hospital, Abuja," Eyiboh remarked, dismissing such assertions as "wholly untrue."