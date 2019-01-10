Senator Godswill Akpabio is confident that Nigerians will re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari at next month's presidential election based on his first term performance.

While speaking during the inaugural meeting of the All Progressives Congress' Presidential Campaign Council on Thursday, January 10, 2019, the former governor said the president's achievements are enough to convince Nigerians that he deserves a second term.

He said the APC intends to run a smooth and enjoyable campaign that would culminate in the party's victory at the 2019 general elections.

Akpabio also criticised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his former party, of running a campaign of falsehoods against the president.

He said, "We have very few weeks to the general elections, first the Presidential election and we are quite ready.

"As you are aware, so far so good, we are running on the basis of our first term performance.

"The achievements of Mr President are all there for people to see and I think the entire country is quite excited quite unlike our colleagues in the PDP who do not seem to have anything except to criticise, attempt to run campaigns of calumny and false accusations against us in the APC."

Akpabio was Akwa-Ibom State governor between 2007 and 2015, and was elected to represent Akwa Ibom North-West in the Senate in 2015 on the platform of the PDP. He resigned as the Senate Minority Leader to join the APC in August 2018.

2019 presidential race

Buhari, 76, is seeking re-election at the February 16 presidential election with former vice president, Atiku Abubakar,﻿ of the PDP as his biggest opponent.

They face competition from other candidates including Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.