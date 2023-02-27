ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Akintunde, Alli clinch Senatorial seats for APC in Oyo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dr Yunus Akintunde, the APC candidate, as winner of Oyo Central Senatorial District election.

Dr Yunus Akintunde (PremiumTimes)
Dr Yunus Akintunde (PremiumTimes)

Prof. Adeniyi Olatunbosun, the Senatorial Returning Officer, announced Akintunde as the winner on Monday morning in Ibadan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Olatunbosun, who is also the Vice-Chancellor, Kola-Daisi University, Ibadan, said that Akintunde defeated other candidates with 108,776.

He further announced that the candidate of PDP, Oyebisi Ilaka, scored 101, 213, while Accord candidate, Faozey Oladotun, polled 41, 743.

Similarly, Alhaji Sharafadeen Ali won the Oyo South Senatorial election for the APC.

The Senatorial Returning Officer, Prof. Wole Olatokun, said that Ali, the APC candidate, polled 111, 513 votes to defeat his closest contender, Olasunkanmi Tegbe of PDP, who scored 92,481.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Sani Bello wins Senate seat for APC in Niger

Gov Sani Bello wins Senate seat for APC in Niger

INEC to hold supplementary election at Anambra East/Anambra West Federal Constituency

INEC to hold supplementary election at Anambra East/Anambra West Federal Constituency

Adekoya, House Deputy Minority Whip, loses re-election in Ogun

Adekoya, House Deputy Minority Whip, loses re-election in Ogun

APC wins Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau

APC wins Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau

Buhari's support not enough as Atiku defeats Tinubu in Katsina

Buhari's support not enough as Atiku defeats Tinubu in Katsina

APC candidate retains House of Reps seat in Ankpa, Kogi

APC candidate retains House of Reps seat in Ankpa, Kogi

Onanuga retains seat in National Assembly, wins Remo Constituency

Onanuga retains seat in National Assembly, wins Remo Constituency

Akintunde, Alli clinch Senatorial seats for APC in Oyo

Akintunde, Alli clinch Senatorial seats for APC in Oyo

Peter Obi sinks Tinubu in Lagos in spectacular election victory

Peter Obi sinks Tinubu in Lagos in spectacular election victory

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu