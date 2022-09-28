RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lawmaker tells Tinubu’s supporters to prepare for bullies

Bayo Wahab

The lawmaker says Tinubu is the most qualified candidate to lead Nigeria now.

Although the APC’s campaign won’t start on Wednesday, the party on Tuesday announced the postponement of its campaign activities indefinitely.

Tweeting about campaigns kicking off on Wednesday, Alabi said Tinubu is the most qualified candidate to lead Nigeria now.

He, however, urged the supporters of the former governor of Lagos state not to be ready for bullies that might want to attack them for supporting Tinubu.

The tweets read, “Today, we begin the journey to send our principal, Asiwaju @officialABAT to the Villa as Nigeria’s President. We have no doubt we are presenting the most qualified Nigerian to lead at this time.

“We are supporting the man with leadership and political sagacity with antecedent and track records that can be verified.

“You will be insulted and vilified for sticking to your principles. Be ready for them. Preach the gospel to them. If they don’t listen, let them wallow in their ignorance and callowness.

“Lastly, never succumb to bullies. We know the bullies are ready. We are more than ready for them as well.”

Meanwhile, with public campaigns declared open, Tinubu and 17 other presidential candidates are set to battle for Nigerians' votes ahead of the 2023 election.

Bayo Wahab

