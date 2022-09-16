Akeredolu’s mum, Queen Elizabeth share same righteousness, honour — APC candidate

This is contained in Ibrahim’s condolence message on Friday in Okitipupa to Akeredolu and Prince Charles of Wales (the king apparent of England) over the passage of their mothers.

Ibrahim described the transition of Akeredolu’s mother and Queen Elizabeth II of England, as an exit of the righteous in honour.

Ibrahim, a business mogul who recently bagged a Doctor of Business Administration degree from Judges Business School, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, said there were great similarities in the death of the nonagenarians.

“The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. Likewise, our mother, Mrs Akeredolu died peacefully in her sleep early on Thursday morning at the age of 90 years.

“Both of them lived an enviable life and were known as true apostles of Christ Jesus, propagating the gospel.

“Mama Akeredolu lived a godly life. She was a leading example to up and coming mothers and a unique disciplinarian during her hay days.

“She was a caring-mother which actually radiated till date in the lives of her children.

“We are happy that Mama Akeredolu lived till a ripe age due to the grace she received from God Almighty but in spite of this, we will still miss her.

” May the souls of the Queen and Matriarch of the Akeredolu dynasty rest in peace.

“I enjoin the king apparent of England and the grand-children and great grand-children of the Queen to take solace in the good life she lived.