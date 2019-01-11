Mr Alex Kaleijaye, the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Akure.

The statement quoted the governor as saying this in Akure at a meeting with selected party leaders on plans to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming general elections in February and March.

“Loyalty and dedication are the major elements that APC needs to ride on the waves of victory in the coming elections.

“Stay with the party and be consistent,” Akeredolu told the party chieftains drawn from the 18 local government areas of the state.

The governor said the task ahead of the state chapter of the party was to win in all the elections, and win convincingly; stressing that leaders must work with a sense of unity.

“Unity and progress would be difficult to achieve and sustain where loyalty and consistency are in poor measures.

“We did well four years ago, but we must look beyond that in 2019. Our target is very high this time around; we have so many things in our favour; therefore we can’t afford to fail,’’ the governor said.

Akeredolu stressed the need for APC members to have unity of purpose, while assuring that members will reap benefits of electoral victory in due course.

“We must commence the great work for the APC. I have no doubt in my mind that we will win in all the elections.

“ Let’s go and continue to mobilise for the party,” Akeredolu added.

He appealed to anyone with grouse against the party to embrace peace and join hands with the state chapter for the sake of the party.