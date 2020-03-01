Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says his son, Babajide is qualified to be his Chief of Staff because he worked very hard during his campaign.

According to TheCable, Akeredolu said this while speaking at a dinner organised in commemoration of his third anniversary as governor of the state.

While stressing the claim that his son deserves a political position in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor, who is seeking another term asked the party members present at the dinner which of them worked harder than his son during the campaign.

Akeredolu said he would have offered his son a political appointment, but he did not because he was sure he would reject it.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu believes his son, Babajide Akeredolu has worked hard enough to merit a political appointment in Ondo State. (rainbowFM)

He asked, “When somebody says Baba (Babajide) is this, I just laugh at them. If I wanted to make Baba my chief of staff, he can be; did you do more than him in the campaign? Ask yourself, how many of you did more than Baba in the campaign? How many?”

“The young boy was going everywhere and all of us saw him but we decided not to because he wouldn’t want it. My son is satisfied, that’s why. If he is not, I will put him somewhere, there is nothing anybody can do. I will put him there, there is nothing you can do. Is he not my son? Is he not from Ondo state? Has he not worked?”

The governor also praised his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, saying Ondo State could not have had a better First Lady.

“I can never forget the great work that my wife has done in this state, I am not sure you can find a better first lady, someone who has great interest in women, great interest in children, great interest in whatever is good,” he said.

“I say to people, when I look at my wife, I say, look your wife can follow you because of love but you can’t take the love of her place from her. This is someone who loves you, loves this state and equally love her own state. You can’t find a better First Lady, you can’t see cause she’s committed to women cause. I am not too sure I know many women who are in government today who are there on their own.

“It’s all her efforts fighting me every-time that you can’t be for men alone, women must be in local government, they must be chairmen.”