Akeredolu congratulates Tinubu, hails other aspirants

The governor, who hailed the outcome of the special convention for presidential primary of the party, said the party displayed total commitment to the ethos of democracy and embraced the path of fairness and equity.

According to him, the contest is a brotherly scramble. The aspirants, and leaders of our great party must now leverage on our political strength to build the party and reposition it for even greater victory.

“We must identify and underscore our challenges for the greater good of the people. The time for strife is beneath us. As the dust settles, we must form a common front and understand that victory at the general election is our collective target.

“It is time to justify our zeal and passion for the party. The instruments of the party must be fully deployed for the rescue mission of the nation. Let us expend our strength and reach to replete the party with brighter prospects. Ours is to plough not to plunder.

“Our struggle for the service of the people must reflect in our support and incurable commitment to unity geared toward the good of the people and the country at large.

“I congratulate our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for clinching the ticket of our party. As a leader of the party, it is time to galvanise supports and calm frayed nerves. The reconciliation process must start immediately. The time has come to be united for victory.

“We have a big task ahead. Let us put the past behind us for the greater objective to oil the wheel of peace, progress and unity in our party. We must all win together.

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), the patriotic 13 Governors from the Northern Region (P13), our great brothers who stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The governor also commended members of the National Working Committee of the APC who worked tirelessly to put the party on the path of democratic values.