Chief Bisi Akande, the former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and some other leaders of the party in South-West met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, November 20, 2020.

The meeting, which took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, held behind closed doors.

Other party leaders at the meeting included the former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, and Dr. Abayomi Finnih.

However, at the end of the meeting, the politicians refused to speak with State House correspondents.

The Presidency has also yet to issue a press statement on the meeting as of the time of filing this report.