Former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has been appointed the acting national chairman of the All Progressives' Congress (APC).

The announcement comes just hours after the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the party's national chairman.

A three-member panel had on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 upheld the decision of the FCT High Court which in March ordered Oshiomhole's suspension, and prohibited him from parading himself as the party's national chairman.

Justice Danlami Senchi had ordered his suspension as national chairman pending the determination of a suit filed by one Oluwale Afolabi, after the former Edo governor was suspended by the party's state chapter.

The party's National Working Committee announced late on Tuesday that it has received the news of the decision and appointed Ajimobi, the party's deputy national chairman (South), to serve in Oshiomhole's absence.

Ajimobi's appointment is in line with the party's constitution that mandates the deputy chairman from the zone of the national chairman to serve in his absence.