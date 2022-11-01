Ajayi drags Fayose to court over N900m alleged debt

Why this matters: Ajayi was Fayose’s Attorney General during his first and second terms as Governor of Ekiti State from 2003 to 2006 and from 2014 to 2018.

Pulse Nigeria

What Ajaiy is saying: In the suit on December 17, 2018, Ajayi said he handled a total of 18 cases through his law chambers for Fayose, with each costing a sum of N50 million as professional fee, which he alleged were not paid.

Ajayi said those cases were prosecuted for Fayose between 2006 and 2014, which bordered on his impeachment in 2006 and the corruption case filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, among others.

What Ajayi wants the court to do: Ajayi asked the court for an order compelling Fayose to pay the professional fee without delay.

Ajayi also sought an order compelling the defendant to pay 20% interest on the debt from October 5, 2018, and 10% from the day of judgement.

Fayose's response: Fayose in his preliminary objection, however, urged the court to dismiss the case on the premise that it was statute-barred, improperly constituted and that the claimant failed to comply with the conditions precedent.

While being cross-examined in court, Fayose described himself as a full-time politician, and he admitted to his statement on oath of April 16, 2019, that the suit was ill-conceived and lacking the legal validity to fly.