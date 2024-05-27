ADVERTISEMENT
Ajaka vs Ododo: Winner emerges as tribunal gives verdict on Kogi guber poll

Segun Adeyemi

Justice Birnin-Kudu stated that the election was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.

Murtala Ajaka and Usman Ododo.

The tribunal upheld the election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Usman Ododo and rejected the petition filed by Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu, on Monday, May 27, determined that the SDP and its candidate, Murtala Ajaka, did not substantiate their claims against the respondents.

According to Channels TV, Justice Birnin-Kudu stated that the election was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Ododo, the APC candidate, as the winner of the Kogi governorship election held on November 11, 2023.

Ododo polled 446,237 votes to defeat Ajaka, who came second with 259,052 votes, and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 46,362 votes.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro.

