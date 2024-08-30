Aiyedatiwa's Nov 16 election win will boost Ondo's development - NURTW

The State Chairman of NURTW, Ademola Odudu, made the promise on Thursday at the headquarters of the Union in Akure.

Odudu said that the union’s decision to support the governor followed his achievements in road infrastructure development and his dedication to addressing the concerns of transport workers. He urged all drivers in the state to continue to rally support for the governor’s election.

“We have seen firsthand the positive impact of Gov. Aiyedatiwa’s leadership in our sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His administration has not only improved our road networks but has also ensured the safety and prosperity of our members.

“We believe that his election into office come November 16 will bring even more development to Ondo State.

“We are a union of individuals committed to the progress of Ondo State. Our support for Gov. Aiyedatiwa is a reflection of our shared vision for the state’s future,” Odudu said.

Also speaking, the National Leader of NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, lauded Aiyedatiwa’s outstanding leadership and also highlighted his leadership qualities to have strengthened strong support from the union members.

Responding, Aiyedatiwa thanked the union for the endorsement, highlighting the vital role that NURTW played in the state’s economy. Aiyedatiwa appreciated the union for ensuring smooth transportation across communities, which could not be undermined.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that his administration was committed to continuing partnership with the union, to further develop the state’s infrastructure and improve the welfare of transport workers.

“I am truly honoured by the support of this union, your contribution to our state’s development, especially in the transportation sector, is invaluable.

“My administration is committed to ensuring that the NURTW and its members continue to thrive in a conducive and secure environment.

“Our drivers are the eyes on the road, witnessing firsthand what happens. If you notice anyone or any group attempting to disrupt the peace we currently enjoy in the state, please report them to the appropriate authorities.