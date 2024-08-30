ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Aiyedatiwa's Nov 16 election win will boost Ondo's development - NURTW

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman urged all drivers in the state to continue to rally support for the governor’s election.

Gov. Aiyedatiwa in the midst of members and leaders of the NURTW [NAN]
Gov. Aiyedatiwa in the midst of members and leaders of the NURTW [NAN]

Recommended articles

The State Chairman of NURTW, Ademola Odudu, made the promise on Thursday at the headquarters of the Union in Akure.

Odudu said that the union’s decision to support the governor followed his achievements in road infrastructure development and his dedication to addressing the concerns of transport workers. He urged all drivers in the state to continue to rally support for the governor’s election.

“We have seen firsthand the positive impact of Gov. Aiyedatiwa’s leadership in our sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His administration has not only improved our road networks but has also ensured the safety and prosperity of our members.

“We believe that his election into office come November 16 will bring even more development to Ondo State.

“We are a union of individuals committed to the progress of Ondo State. Our support for Gov. Aiyedatiwa is a reflection of our shared vision for the state’s future,” Odudu said.

Also speaking, the National Leader of NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, lauded Aiyedatiwa’s outstanding leadership and also highlighted his leadership qualities to have strengthened strong support from the union members.

Responding, Aiyedatiwa thanked the union for the endorsement, highlighting the vital role that NURTW played in the state’s economy. Aiyedatiwa appreciated the union for ensuring smooth transportation across communities, which could not be undermined.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that his administration was committed to continuing partnership with the union, to further develop the state’s infrastructure and improve the welfare of transport workers.

“I am truly honoured by the support of this union, your contribution to our state’s development, especially in the transportation sector, is invaluable.

“My administration is committed to ensuring that the NURTW and its members continue to thrive in a conducive and secure environment.

“Our drivers are the eyes on the road, witnessing firsthand what happens. If you notice anyone or any group attempting to disrupt the peace we currently enjoy in the state, please report them to the appropriate authorities.

“This way, we can continue to maintain peace and harmony throughout Ondo State,” the governor added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Ex-Ghanaian president reveals ties to Nigeria's Offa town

VIDEO: Ex-Ghanaian president reveals ties to Nigeria's Offa town

Desertification forces Yusufari LG residents in Yobe to flee their homes

Desertification forces Yusufari LG residents in Yobe to flee their homes

UI students’ rejects fee hike, stages overnight protest, demand reversal

UI students’ rejects fee hike, stages overnight protest, demand reversal

50 local chefs to showcase their talents in inaugural Eko Flavours Competition

50 local chefs to showcase their talents in inaugural Eko Flavours Competition

Private operators to take over Warri, Kaduna refineries from NNPCL

Private operators to take over Warri, Kaduna refineries from NNPCL

Aiyedatiwa's Nov 16 election win will boost Ondo's development - NURTW

Aiyedatiwa's Nov 16 election win will boost Ondo's development - NURTW

Peter Obi reacts to Canada-Nigerian woman's threat to poison fellow Nigerians

Peter Obi reacts to Canada-Nigerian woman's threat to poison fellow Nigerians

Enugu LG elections moved to September 21 following court order

Enugu LG elections moved to September 21 following court order

Japa made difficult - Canada ends visitor-to-work permit policy

Japa made difficult - Canada ends visitor-to-work permit policy

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

Edo 2024: APC candidate warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber poll

Chief Timipre Sylva (L) and Governor, Douye Diri (R) [Channels Television]

APC's Sylva bites dust at Supreme Court as Diri gets affirmation as Bayelsa Gov

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

APC's integrity has diminished under Tinubu - Defected member

L-R: Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure and Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti. [Facebook/Guardian]

Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us