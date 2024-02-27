ADVERTISEMENT
Aiyedatiwa appoints Bayo Philip as acting Head of Service, retires Kayode Ogundele

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ogundele's swearing-in ceremony as the HoS took place during the tenure of late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]
In a statement released to the press on Tuesday in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, it was announced that Bayo Philip has been appointed as the acting Head of Service (HoS) of Ondo State, marking the 16th individual to hold the position.

The appointment, effective immediately, follows the retirement of the outgoing HoS, Ogundele.

The statement expressed Governor Aiyedatiwa's appreciation for Ogundele's service to the state and extended best wishes to him for his future endeavors. Ogundele, who assumed office as the 15th Head of Service on August 4, 2022, was retired by the governor's approval.

News Agency Of Nigeria

