Aisha Yesufu tells PDP to consider name change for political relevance

Yesufu, known for her outspoken nature and influential role in socio-political matters took to Twitter on Thursday, February 1, 2024, to express her views on the future of the PDP.

Her tweet read, “Free advice to PDP once again. Do what Elumelu did with Standard Trust Bank by taking the UBA name. Give your party a new name and change your attitude. Otherwise, it might really turn out to be 50 years in opposition.”

Yesufu’s advice draws a parallel with a notable event in Nigeria’s banking sector, where businessman Tony Elumelu transformed Standard Trust Bank by merging it with the United Bank for Africa (UBA), subsequently adopting the UBA name.

This move was a game-changer in the banking industry, signifying not just a name change but a complete overhaul in approach and corporate identity.

In her tweet, Yesufu seems to suggest a similar transformative approach for the PDP, hinting that a mere change of name would not suffice — a fundamental shift in attitude and operations is imperative.

This statement comes at a time when the PDP has been struggling to regain its footing in Nigeria’s political landscape after several electoral setbacks.

After ruling for 16 years, the PDP has lost three presidential elections in a row.

