Aisha Alhassan joins UDP, picks governorship nomination form

Aisha Alhassan Mama Taraba joins UDP, picks governorship nomination form

Alhassan alleged that she was dropped by the National Chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aisha Alhassan joins UDP, picks governorship nomination form play

Nigerian Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Aisha Alhassan, pictured in May 2017, vowed to back President Muhammadu Buhari's opponent in 2019 if he breaks his promise to not seek re-election

(PGDBA & HND Mass Communication/AFP/File)

Sen. Aisha Alhassan, who resigned her appointment as women affairs minister and also dumped the APC on Saturday, has picked the United Democratic Party (UDP), nomination form to contest for the Taraba governorship seat.

Alhassan, at a press conference shortly after joining UDP and picking its nomination form, claimed that the APC had become “the weakest political party in Taraba” with her defection.

The former minister claimed that she left the APC with thousands of her supporters, adding that many aspirants seeking the APC ticket to contest various offices in 2019 would soon pick UDP nominations forms.

Alhassan, who was disqualified from seeking the APC ticket, alleged that she was dropped by the National Chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

“It was not the screening committee that disqualified me; the chairman of the party personally did it.

“But, I have put that behind me. I have moved to the UDP and will seek its ticket to contest the governorship election.

“Oshiomhole has used his powers to deal with me, but it is God that gives power,” she said.

ALSO READ: Mama Taraba says she'll become governor in 2019

The former minister, who contested the seat in 2015 and lost to PDP’s Darius Ishaku, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to pay more attention to the activities of APC leaders so that their actions would not affect the party’s popularity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the governorship screening committee of the APC on Thursday disqualified Alhassan from joining 10 other aspirants to fight for the ticket in the primary election slated for Sunday, Sept. 30.

