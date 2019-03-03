There was misunderstanding between some Igbo and Yoruba cmmunities during the Feb. 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections, leading to some people injured.

Duru expressed regret over the violence, saying that the crisis was uncalled for and at most could have been avoided.

He asked the Igbo in the state not to boycott the election, but come out and vote candidates of their choice in manner that would not depict violence.

It is important we drum it into our ears now for us to remain civil in the way we behave in order not to incur the wrath of others.

The lessons of what happened in some parts of the state at last election ought to guide us to know the way others feel and then accord them their respect.

We cannot afford to engage others to fight, that is uncalled for because of election that will come and go after which we remain in enmity with others.

There is every need for us to maintain peace in our various domain during and after the election, he said.

He added that as critical stakeholder in the state, it would not speak well for the Igbo to be part of those that would rock the boat.

Duru also reminded them to follow due process in seeking redress of perceived wrong doing, saying that people should not take the law into their hands.