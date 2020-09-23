One of the most pressing problems in Africa is Unemployment. This is especially true for Nigeria, where youth unemployment rate hovers around 35%. Nigeria presently has one of the largest set of frustrated, unmotivated young people whose dreams are dying while they depend on their parents for sustenance years after graduation. A recent tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari suggest that the government thinks agriculture is a quick-fix for this, but this may not be true.

Unemployment in Nigeria is a pandemic of its own. Something is fundamentally wrong with the system and we reap increased social vices such as drug abuse, violence, insecurity, armed robbery, internet fraud, kidnapping and many others. Unfortunately, there is also lack of political will to advance and scale interventions.

Furthermore, the political and economic environment is not supportive enough for sustainable entrepreneurship. The challenges here include limited access to loans from banks and government sources, limited access to skill acquisition trainings, and the absence of visionary policies. Simply put, successive Nigerian government have failed to implement a workable strategy to address the tragedy of unemployment.

A peculiar challenge of the few government-commissioned interventions in the past is poor management – implementation, monitoring and sustainability. The impacts of those interventions are often extremely insignificant when juxtaposed with the brutal realities of the millions of passionate but unemployed Nigerians face. The most recent, NPower, was set up by the President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 to tackle youth unemployment with “a mission to move people from poverty to the middle class through tech skills training and quality job placement” according to the official website.

Like previous interventions, it is now in crisis. In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of thousands of NPower volunteers were disengaged, literally pushing them back into the same poverty that the initiative set out to move them out of. The disengagement came with no clear exit package to sustain them. One would assume that the government does not realize that Unemployment is a great threat to security and any form of development.

Some days ago, the President Buhari tweeted that “we have a lot of able-bodied young People willing to work, and agriculture is the answer". Agriculture may indeed provide an answer, but the President omitted an important fact: the problem of agriculture in Nigeria is not a lack of personnel but the problem of productivity and value addition.

Let us look at agriculture globally. Netherlands is Europe's largest agriculture exporter, but, in 2019, they had a labour force of only 9 million and only 2% of that figure is employed through agriculture. About 1.5 % of British workforce is engaged in farming but it imports only 48% of what it consumes. In contrast, 90% of Burundi's population are farmers. Yet, Burundi is one of the poorest countries of the world. Again, Thailand has almost 13 million farmers who contribute only 1% to the country’s GDP. 50% of Nigerian population are involved in agriculture. Nigeria is also the poverty capital of the world. To be more specific, why is the Northern part of Nigeria still the poorest despite having the highest population of farmers?

What this shows is that agriculture is not an easy quick-fix. In addressing unemployment with agriculture, Mr. President and his policy team need to rethink the over-reliance on small-holder farming. If we must achieve the dual purpose of providing employment and improving agro yields, what we need is to increasing productivity in agriculture and technical expertise not throw in all our youth into manual labour. In the modern reality of agriculture, you only need small numbers that are mechanized: manual labor of a crowd of workers is no match for those machines.

In solving the problem of unemployment, the focus should be on helping people earn a living. One things is clear: Nigerian youth are not lazy (even though the President seems to think so as suggested by his infamous 2018 statement during a panel appearance with world leaders at the Commonwealth Business Forum). Life is tough for them.

What agriculture needs right now is for the government to fix the produce supply chain because what is presently in shortage is money not crops. If the supply chain is fixed, consumers can buy anytime they can afford to and farmers would be able to take loans and invest in larger crop production.

Nigeria can also copy the Netherlands by creating part-time jobs for youths and women. This strategy has helped the country keep a very low level of unemployment rate of 3.3%. In addition, the Nigerian government can slash working hours and share employment. I personally believe that sharing employment will be the primary weapon against mass unemployment in Nigeria in the coming decades.

Without these, agriculture will not help Nigeria overcome the problem of unemployment.

About the author: Kolade Gbolagade is a social commentator and analyst. He is also a strategist and an activist. He writes from Lagos.