Aggrieved PDP governors absent as Atiku begins presidential campaign in Uyo

Bayo Wahab

The crisis rocking the PDP since June remains unresolved.

Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after their meeting on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (PMNews)
Atiku started the campaign with a promise to rescue Nigeria from insecurity and bad economy on Monday, October 10, 2022.

The PDP presidential candidate also vowed to unite the northern and southern parts of the country.

However, some aggrieved governors of the party led by Governor Wike failed to turn up for the rally.

The governors include Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi (Enugu) state.

It would be recalled that the five governors led by Wike had recently demanded the removal of the National Chairman of the opposition party, Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike, who lost the presidential primary to Atiku in May has been at loggerheads with the PDP leadership since his Delta counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa emerged as Atiku’s running mate.

The leadership of the party has been making efforts to settle the rift between Wike, Atiku, and Ayu to no avail.

Pulse had earlier reported that in a bid to get Wike’s support for Atiku, the Board of Trustee (BoT) of the party led by Senator Adolphus Wabara was leading the effort to woo Wike.

Recall that the BoT’s recent meeting with the governor in Port Harcourt ended inconclusively as Wike doubled down on his demand that the National Chairman of the party, Ayu must be removed for peace to reign in the party.

However, the BoT is believed to be making last-minute efforts to cut a deal in favour of Wike and his camp.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Aggrieved PDP governors absent as Atiku begins presidential campaign in Uyo

